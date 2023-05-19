MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.75

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.75 and last traded at $145.54, with a volume of 26552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -853.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

