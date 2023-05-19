M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $82,880.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,187. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

