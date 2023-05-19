M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.61. 1,506,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

