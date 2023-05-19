Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

MUR stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $51,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

