MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $17.07 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00194014 USD and is down -42.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

