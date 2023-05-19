Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 162,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,501. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

