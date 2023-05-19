National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust Sells 29,821 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

NATI opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

