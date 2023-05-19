Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $42,456.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00132562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00027301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,171,482 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

