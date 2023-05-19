Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NM remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
