Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.