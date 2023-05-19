NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NGMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

