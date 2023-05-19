Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $137.92 million and $2.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,342,937,868 coins and its circulating supply is 40,779,175,969 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

