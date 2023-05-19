NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 968,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,288. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

