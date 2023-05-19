Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average is $319.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.