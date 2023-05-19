Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 673.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 238,677 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 362.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 224,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of -2,729.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

