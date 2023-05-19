New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after buying an additional 201,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

