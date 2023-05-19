New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

