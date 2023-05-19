New Hampshire Trust Buys New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cintas by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $472.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.