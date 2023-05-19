New Hampshire Trust Invests $817,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

