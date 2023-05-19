New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

