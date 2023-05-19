New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

