New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

ATO opened at $116.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.