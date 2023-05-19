New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

