New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

