New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

