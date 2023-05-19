New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.
Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
