New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
New Providence Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.
About New Providence Acquisition
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
