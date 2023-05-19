Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Down 3.3 %

NEM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

