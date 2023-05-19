Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

In other news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

