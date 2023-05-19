News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

News Stock Performance

NWSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 688,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,030. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Insider Activity at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

