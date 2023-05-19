NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

NXRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 61,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -524.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

