NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextNav Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 195,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,583. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextNav by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

