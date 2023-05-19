NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down to $118.87

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.87, but opened at $114.56. NIKE shares last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 4,614,815 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 227,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.