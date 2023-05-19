NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down to $118.87

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.87, but opened at $114.56. NIKE shares last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 4,614,815 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
NIKE Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 227,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
