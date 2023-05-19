Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTDOY stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

