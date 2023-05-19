NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI remained flat at $27.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,145,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

