Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,566. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

