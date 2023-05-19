Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.95.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.84. 244,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.44. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

