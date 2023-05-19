Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NRIM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
