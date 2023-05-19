Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,225 shares of company stock worth $283,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Further Reading

