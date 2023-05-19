NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.