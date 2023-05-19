Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.