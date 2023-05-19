Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. 45,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $951.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

