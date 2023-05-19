NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NVE Price Performance
NVE stock remained flat at $88.64 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. NVE has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.26.
NVE Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NVE by 17,720.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
