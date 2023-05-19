NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $36.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,846.52. 18,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,645.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,095.11.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 362,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $138,433,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

