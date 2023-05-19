Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

