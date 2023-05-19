Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Featured Articles
