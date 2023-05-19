Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 614,020 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

