Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

