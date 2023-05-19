Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
