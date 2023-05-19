Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

