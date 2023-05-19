Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

