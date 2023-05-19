Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Buys $43,169.28 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 89,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $43,169.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,663,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,918,405.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $677.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.45 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
