Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Buys $43,169.28 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 89,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $43,169.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,663,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,918,405.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $677.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.45 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Recommended Stories

