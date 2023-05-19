Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 725,444 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £652,899.60 ($817,862.46).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,181.50 ($27,785.92).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £2,229.70 ($2,793.06).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,779.28).

K3 Business Technology Group stock remained flat at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.13. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

